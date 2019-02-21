Nike launches ‘Icon’ Kaepernick jersey days after NFL collusion case settlement

Nike released a special edition Colin Kaepernick jersey Wednesday just days after the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback settled a grievance with the NFL.

The Kaepernick Icon Jersey – a black design with white lettering – resembles the ‘#ImWithKap’ jerseys that quickly sold out last fall. The jersey sells for $150.

"For those true to themselves on and off the field. Proudly, unapologetically and against all odds. This is only the beginning. #TrueTo7," Kaepernick tweeted Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaepernick sparked praise and criticism after becoming the first NFL player to kneel during the National Anthem with the intention of bringing attention to police brutality, racial discrimination and social justice. In 2017, he filed a grievance against the league, claiming he was effectively blackballed from playing. He has been a free agent since.

Nike made Kaepernick the center of its "Just Do It" campaign last year, prompting some to boycott the shoe brand and burn their Kaepernick jerseys. The marketing campaign worked. Immediately after it was launched, Nike saw an increase in sales in the wake of the ad.