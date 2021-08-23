Nice-Marseille Ligue 1 match under review following chaos between players, fans

A Ligue 1 match between Nice and Marseille will be under review by France’s soccer governing body after the match was abandoned amid chaos between players and fans.

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), which oversees all of France’s soccer, will hold the disciplinary meeting, according to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Following the serious incidents at the OGC Nice — Olympique de Marseille game (third day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats), the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP summons the two clubs for the session on Wednesday, August 25, 2021," LFP said in a statement Monday.

The match was abandoned Sunday after Marseille refused to restart the game when home fans in Nice threw projectiles and invaded the field. The match was initially suspended with 15 minutes remaining and Nice ahead 1-0.

Marseille refused to return to the field.

LUKAKU MARKS CHELSEA RETURN WITH GOAL, KANE BACK FOR SPURS

"The league decided to restart the match. We decided, for the safety of our players who were attacked, to not restart the match because the safety of our players wasn’t guaranteed," Marseille president Pablo Longoria said.

"The referee agreed with us. He confirmed to us that safety wasn’t guaranteed, he didn’t want to restart the match. But the league decided to restart. That’s unacceptable for us and that’s why we decided not to restart the match and to return to Marseille."

Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit on the back by a bottle from an area with Nice Fans. He then threw the bottle back into the crowd, sparking a frenzy.

"It’s disappointing that the match ended this way," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere said. "Everyone saw what happened. Our fans threw bottles, we can’t deny that. But I think that unfortunately, what sparked things off was the reaction of two Marseille players, to throw back the bottles. After that, it snowballed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don’t think the Marseille security should have got involved on the pitch and they certainly shouldn’t have hit our players, because two of our players were hit. But that’s not the argument here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.