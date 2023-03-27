Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Wild
Published

NHL star Ryan Reaves has wild reaction to smelling salts on bench

Reaves scored a goal in the Wild's 3-1 over the Blackhawks

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Wild winger Ryan Reaves went viral on Saturday night during the team’s 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, and it was not for anything he did on the ice.

Reaves had a goal in the second period to give the Wild an early lead before Luas Reichel tied the game up for Chicago in the third period. Ryan Hartman and Frederick Gaudreau put two in the net for the Wild to help seal the win.

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Reaves, #75, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Reaves, #75, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

On the bench, Reaves was seen taking in some smelling salts. Pro athletes use smelling salts – which are ammonia – to stay awake and alert during games. One of the trainers gave Reaves one bottle to sniff, but he was seen asking for something stronger.

Ryan Reaves, #75 of the Minnesota Wild, skates by the Wild bench and celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on March 25, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota.

Ryan Reaves, #75 of the Minnesota Wild, skates by the Wild bench and celebrates his goal with teammates in the second period of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center on March 25, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Reaves got the strong stuff and took a whiff. He did not appear to like it so much and needed a moment to recover.

"Honestly I almost puked twice," he told reporters after the game, via The Athletic. "That was the strongest one I think I’ve ever had. I’m going to be taking it a little easier next time. I think it was a fresh box. That was nuts. I’ve got a headache from it still. No fun."

In 65 games this season, Reaves has five goals and nine assists.

Ryan Reaves, #75 of the Minnesota Wild, looks on after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period of the game at Xcel Energy Center on March 25, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota.

Ryan Reaves, #75 of the Minnesota Wild, looks on after his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in the second period of the game at Xcel Energy Center on March 25, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Minnesota leads the Central Division with a 42-22-9 record and 93 points. They are the third-best team in the Western Conference behind the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.