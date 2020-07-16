NFLPA says 72 players tested positive for coronavirus

There are 72 NFL players who have already tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL Players Association released its testing numbers as of July 10 on Thursday. It is unclear how many players were tested, but there are roughly 2,800 players currently on NFL rosters. Having 72 players test positive would represent about 2.5 percent of the league’s players.

The league and players association have been in negotiations surrounding the start of training camp – which for most teams is still planned to start on July 28 – and how the regular season will operate. As part of the negotiations, the NFLPA launched the database to keep its players informed about the virus.

The website breaks down the 14-day average of daily cases per 100,000 people in each NFL team’s city. Currently, Miami has the highest concentration with 67.53 cases per 100,000 people. The New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania area ranks second-to-last on the list, with just 3.52 cases per 100,000 people.

Multiple players, including Giants offensive tackle and union representative Nate Solder, have warned the league that no football will be played unless the players feel safe with the safety protocols in place. Although the NFL is reportedly eliminating two preseason games, there have not yet been any concrete changes to the league calendar.

“If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020,” Solder tweeted last week.