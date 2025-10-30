Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL

NFL Week 9 schedule: Chiefs-Bills headline packed slate

Chiefs and Bills have been the toast of the AFC for years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Herd Hierarchy for Week 9: Bills reappear, Patriots rise, Chiefs on top? | The Herd Video

Herd Hierarchy for Week 9: Bills reappear, Patriots rise, Chiefs on top? | The Herd

Colin Cowherd lists his NFL power rankings for Week 9 of the 2025/26 NFL season, including the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins will begin what is sure to be an interesting slate of games for the ninth week of the 2025 NFL season Thursday night.

Lamar Jackson is poised for a return under center while the Dolphins will try to salvage their season with an upset win. But those are just two of the storylines going into the slate.

The Detroit Lions battle the Minnesota Vikings in a pivotal matchup in the NFC North. J.J. McCarthy is set to return under center for the boys in purple. The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers will look to continue their hot streaks as well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

All eyes will be on the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs seem to be hitting their stride as of late, winning four out of their last five games. The Bills stumbled a bit but enter the game with a 5-2 record.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen hardly ever disappoints and they’re not expected to this week.

Read the rest of the schedule below.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Lamar Jackson runs from the defense

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 28, 2025. (Jay Biggerstaff/Imagn Images)

  • Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

  • Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)
  • Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)
  • Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)
  • San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen shake hands

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 21, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

  • Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)
  • Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)
  • Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)
  • Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

Dak Prescott points to CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) speaks with wide receiver Ceedee Lamb (88) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on Oct. 19, 2025. (Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images)

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue