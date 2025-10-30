NFL Week 9 schedule: Chiefs-Bills headline packed slate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins will begin what is sure to be an interesting slate of games for the ninth week of the 2025 NFL season Thursday night.

Lamar Jackson is poised for a return under center while the Dolphins will try to salvage their season with an upset win. But those are just two of the storylines going into the slate.

The Detroit Lions battle the Minnesota Vikings in a pivotal matchup in the NFC North. J.J. McCarthy is set to return under center for the boys in purple. The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers will look to continue their hot streaks as well.

All eyes will be on the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs seem to be hitting their stride as of late, winning four out of their last five games. The Bills stumbled a bit but enter the game with a 5-2 record.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen hardly ever disappoints and they’re not expected to this week.

Read the rest of the schedule below.

Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025

Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins (8:15 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals (1 p.m. ET)

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET)

Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers (1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans (1 p.m. ET)

Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots (1 p.m. ET)

San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET)

Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET)

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET)

Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders (8:20 p.m. ET)

Monday, Nov. 3, 2025

Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. ET)