NFL Week 3 recap, scores and standings

There were plenty of close games and definitely some heartbreak in the third week of the 2020 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars kicked things off on Thursday night with Ryan Fitzpatrick putting on a vintage performance to give his team their first win of the season.

On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks all blew big leads. But only one of those teams lost the game.

Monday night will put the cherry on top of another riveting weekend when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Read below for a recap of Week 3 of the 2020 season.

DOLPHINS 31, JAGUARS 13

The Dolphins were able to take care of the Jaguars with relative ease on the road. Ryan Fitzpatrick had two touchdown passes in the game. Jacksonville rookie James Robinson rushed for 46 yards and scored two touchdowns on the ground. He also had six catches for 83 yards.

49ERS 36, GIANTS 9

The Giants could not find any kind of rhythm on offense for the third straight game and resorted to just three field goals from Graham Gano. The 49ers, led by Nick Mullens, played well. Mullens was 25-for-36 with 343 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

PATRIOTS 36, RAIDERS 20

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton extinguished the Raiders’ win streak. He was 17-for-28 with 162 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Derek Carr was 24-for-32 with 261 passing yards and two touchdown catches.

STEELERS 28, TEXANS 21

The Steelers handed Houston its third straight loss with its victory. James Conner put the Steelers ahead in the fourth quarter with a 12-yard rushing touchdown. He had 109 yards on the ground as well. Deshaun Watson was 19-for-27 for 321 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

BROWNS 34, WASHINGTON 20

After the Browns’ win on Sunday, they were over .500 for the first time since 2014. Baker Mayfield had two touchdown passes and Nick Chubb had two rushing touchdowns in the game. Dwayne Haskins had two touchdown passes for Washington but also three interceptions.

EAGLES 23, BENGALS 23

The Eagles and Bengals tied for the second time in their head-to-head histories. Joe Burrow was 31-for-44 with 312 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Miles Sanders had 95 rushing yards in the game but the teams only mustered up 23 points each.

BILLS 35, RAMS 32

The Bills blew a big lead but were able to salvage it with a win. Josh Allen had the game-winning touchdown pass to Tyler Kroft. The two hooked up twice for a touchdown in the game. Allen had four touchdown passes overall. Rams quarterback Jared Goff was 23-for-32 with two touchdown passes.

BEARS 30, FALCONS 26

The Bears were down, and then they were up. The Falcons blew another lead. And while there could have been talk about a Bears’ offense, it changed when Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarterback to shock the Falcons. Atlanta blows a late lead for the second straight game and remains winless.

TITANS 31, VIKINGS 30

The Titans skirted by the Vikings despite a monster game from Minnesota rookie Justin Jefferson. The LSU product had seven catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. Stephen Gostkowski hit the go-ahead field goal for the third consecutive game.

PANTHERS 21, CHARGERS 16

Matt Rhule and Teddy Bridgewater picked up their first wins as a member of the Panthers. Bridgewater was 22-for-28 with 235 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was 35-for-49 with 330 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Keenan Allen.

COLTS 36, JETS 7

The Colts destroyed the Jets at home. Philip Rivers picked up his 400th career touchdown pass. He finished 17-for-21 with 217 passing yards as well. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold threw three interceptions. New York’s lone score came on a touchdown pass to Braxton Barrios in the first quarter.

BUCCANEERS 28, BRONCOS 10

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes in the Buccaneers’ win over the Broncos. He was 25-for-38 with 297 passing yards. Denver’s Jeff Driskel was 17-for-30 for 176 yards and a touchdown pass.

SEAHAWKS 38, COWBOYS 31

The Seahawks defeated the Cowboys in a shootout in Seattle. Russell Wilson threw five touchdown passes and no interceptions in the win. DK Metcalf led Seattle with four catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Dak Prescott had 472 passing yards but threw the game-ending interception.

LIONS 26, CARDINALS 23

Matt Prater’s two field goals in the fourth quarter helped the Lions to their first win. He kicked a 39-yard game-winning field goal to win the game against the Cardinals. Adrian Peterson led the Lions with 75 rushing yards in the win against his former team. Kyler Murray had two touchdown passes and three interceptions.

PACKERS 37, SAINTS 30

It was Aaron Rodgers’ 1-yard touchdown pass to Robert Tonyan that capped off a seven-play, 64-yard drive to put the Packers up 10 points with 2 minutes to go that sunk the Saints. Rodgers finished with 283 yards on 21-of-32 passing and three touchdowns

NFL STANDINGS

AFC EAST

1). Bills (3-0)

2). Patriots (2-1)

3). Dolphins (1-2)

4). Jets (0-3)

AFC NORTH

1). Steelers (3-0)

2). Ravens (2-0)

3). Browns (2-1)

4). Bengals (0-2-1)

AFC SOUTH

1). Titans (3-0)

2). Colts (2-1)

3). Jaguars (1-2)

4). Texans (0-3)

AFC WEST

1). Chiefs (2-0)

2). Raiders (2-1)

3). Chargers (1-2)

4). Broncos (0-3)

NFC EAST

1). Washington (1-2)

2). Cowboys (1-2)

3). Eagles (0-2-1)

4). Giants (0-3)

NFC NORTH

1). Packers (3-0)

2). Bears (3-0)

3). Lions (1-2)

4). Vikings (0-3)

NFC SOUTH

1). Buccaneers (2-1)

2). Saints (1-2)

3). Panthers (1-2)

4). Falcons (0-3)

NFC WEST

1). Seahawks (3-0)

2). Cardinals (2-1)

3). Rams (2-1)

4). 49ers (2-1