NFL Week 15 Pick 'Em | Expert Picks

The final Thursday night game of the season couldn't be much more forgettable.

Denver and Indianapolis are hard enough to watch with a full week to prepare. On short notice: UGH!

The Broncos (4-9) have been one of the league's major disappointments, and they broke an eight-game skid last Sunday by manhandling the undermanned Jets. Indianapolis (3-10) has dropped four straight and seven of eight.

Enough said.

Denver, ranked 25th in the AP Pro32, is a 1-point favorite at Lucas Oil Stadium. At least the Colts (No. 30 in AP Pro32) won't have to freeze in a blizzard as they lose this one.

BRONCOS, 13-10

KNOCKOUT LEAGUE TIP

Of all the choices Pro Picks has ever made for this category, none has been worse than taking Cincinnati over Chicago last Sunday. Thanks for not showing up, Bengals.

Regardless, we march on with NEW ORLEANS.

No. 15 Green Bay (plus 2) at No. 7 Carolina

After barely escaping Cleveland, not buying Packers, not even with A-Rod.

BEST BET: PANTHERS, 26-20

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams (plus 2 1-2) at No. 10 Seattle

Seahawks are too darn undisciplined as well as injured.

UPSET SPECIAL: RAMS, 31-21

No. 3 New England (minus 2 1-2) at No. 1 Pittsburgh

Not quite Game of the Millennium anymore, but still a good one.

PATRIOTS, 33-27

No. 11 Los Angeles Chargers (plus 1 1-2) at No. 14 Kansas City, Saturday

Another huge matchup in the playoff race. Bolts are charging, but …

CHIEFS:21-20

No. 16 Dallas (plus 1) at No. 20 Oakland

The other AFC West contender is getting desperate.

RAIDERS, 24-21

No. 2 Philadelphia (minus 7 1-2) at No. 31 New York Giants

Foles won't fail the Eagles, at least not this week.

EAGLES, 20-10

No. 23 (tie) Cincinnati (plus 10) at No. 4 Minnesota

Will Bungles, uh, Bengals show up this time? Have our doubts.

VIKINGS, 27-16

No. 9 Atlanta (minus 3 1-2) at No. 29 Tampa Bay

This is simple: Falcons are better team by more than this spread.

FALCONS, 27-17

No. 26 (tie) Houston (plus 9 1-2) at No. 8 Jacksonville

A win and Jaguars are in playoffs. Say what?

JAGUARS, 26-10

No. 23 (tie) New York Jets (plus 16) at No. 6 New Orleans

How, exactly, are the Jets going to score? Maybe on defense, but …

SAINTS 30-6

No. 21 Arizona (plus 6) at No. 22 Washington

Two teams destroyed by injuries this season.

CARDINALS, 22-17

No. 12 Baltimore (minus 7) at No. 32 Cleveland

Seems a matter of time before Browns win one. Actually, no.

RAVENS, 17-13

No. 13 Tennessee (plus 2 1-2) at No. 26 (tie) San Francisco

Titans could short-circuit playoff chances by flopping here.

TITANS, 20-16

No. 28 Chicago (plus 5 1-2) at No. 17 Detroit, Saturday

"The Last Jedi" opens this week. Good time to go see it.

LIONS, 16-13

No. 19 Miami (OFF) at No. 18 Buffalo

Forget last week, Dolphins don't like Western New York.

BILLS, 17-15

2017 RECORD:

Last week: Against spread (6-8-2). Straight up (8-8)

Season Totals: Against spread (96-96-8). Straight up: (128-78)

Best Bet: 8-6 against spread, 9-5 straight up.

Upset special: 8-6 against spread, 8-6 straight up