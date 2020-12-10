How to win $100,000 in NFL Week 14 with FOX Super 6

Week 14 is shaping up as the best week of the NFL season, with nine games featuring teams vying for a playoff berth – and fans will have a chance to win big absolutely for free with the FOX Super 6 NFL Challenge.

If that’s not enough for you, there are 10 games featuring road favorites, including four of those being a TD or more (Packers, Titans, Chiefs and Saints).

How fun is this week going to be? The Steelers went into it as favorites, but after blowing a 14-0 lead to Washington at home, now find themselves as underdogs in Buffalo to a Bills team that rolled over the 49ers in the desert.

Strap in – another wild Sunday is nearly upon us (All odds provided by FOX Bet).

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

The Cowboys defense is putrid, having allowed four opponents this season to rush for 200+ yards.

Fortunately for Mike McCarthy, the Bengals have no ground game, with no running back topping 65 yards since Joe Mixon was lost for the season back in October.

Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen was knocked out against Miami, and things could get worse – if that’s even possible – if they have to turn back to Ryan Finley, who couldn’t move the football vs Washington a few weeks ago.

The Cowboys are on a very short week, but it shouldn’t matter. Bengals coach Zac Taylor is 4-23-1 in two seasons and this feels like Dallas taking out some frustration on a beaten-down Bengals bunch. Cowboys by 7-9.

New York Giants (+2.5) vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals wings have been clipped, losing four of five, with the one win coming on a Hail Mary against Buffalo.

Teams are blitzing Kyler Murray more, which has resulted in him running less. Through the first seven weeks, he was rushing for 62 yards per game. He’s down to 45 yards per game in the last five.

Defenses have locked down on DeAndre Hopkins, and the supporting staff has been shut down as well. This is another scenario where the Cardinals will struggle to run – the Giants haven’t allowed a 100-yard rusher since Week 1 – and CB James Bradbury is having an All-Pro season and will be matched up with Hopkins.

Where does Arizona’s offense come from?

It’s unclear at the time who will start at QB for the Giants, but regardless, it’s going to be a close game – six of New York's last seven games have been determined by five points or less. Cardinals by 1-3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5) vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are fresh off a dud against the Jaguars, but they’re consistently better in the underdog role (4-1 ATS) this season, with an outright win in Green Bay and covering in Seattle. The key in both of those tilts was the ground game, rushing for 201 yards and 173 yards, respectively.

However, the Bucs have the top-ranked run defense in the league.

Tampa is coming off a bye – which has seemed to hurt more than help many teams this season – but the Bucs have lost three of four prior to the bye, with the common theme being that they couldn't overcome staunch defensive units. The Rams rank sixth in defense and the Saints rank first.

Kansas City is only 17th, but led 17-0, then 27-10, and were never really threatened.

Tom Brady will have lots of success against the Vikings defense, and if Dalvin Cook is bottled up, Kirk Cousins will have to win the game, which is a scary prospect for Minnesota fans – even though Cousins has been lights out in recent weeks. Bucs by 7-9.

Miami Dolphins (+7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Dolphins have made gamblers a lot of money this season. They boast an NFL-best 9-3 record ATS, including covers in seven of eight, and Miami is the only defense in the NFL to force a turnover in every game this season.

Brian Flores has intimate knowledge of Pat Mahomes and Andy Reid, having faced them twice in 2018 as New England's defensive coordinator. Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns, along with two interceptions, in a 43-40 loss during the regular season.

The playoff meeting was more interesting. The Patriots completely erased Tyreek Hill (one catch, 42 yards) and Travis Kelce (three catches, 23 yards), and the top offense in the NFL was blanked in the first half.

The Patriots went on to prevail in overtime, and two players from that Patriots team figure prominently on this Miami defense – safety Eric Rowe and linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The Chiefs may be held in check offensively, but the real question you have to ask: can Tua Tagovailoa get enough points if the defense or special teams can’t? Chiefs by 1-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5) vs. Tennessee Titans

The look-ahead line here was 9.5, but it opened at 7.5 because the Titans trailed the Browns 38-7 at halftime. At home.

Jacksonville has been feisty under Mike Glennon, covering and nearly forcing overtime against the Browns, and then forcing overtime against Minnesota before nearly winning outright. The Jaguars have a wretched history against the Titans however, losing six of seven.

But the Titans defense remains a mess, in nearly every aspect. They’re 21st in the league in opponents yards per play, and they rank dead last in third down defense.

The Titans struggle to play from behind because Derrick Henry is removed from the offense, and they consistently underachieve in the role of heavy favorite (2-6 ATS). Titans by 1-3.

New Orleans Saints (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles

Go ahead and feel bad for Jalen Hurts. Your first NFL start comes against the No. 1 defense in the NFL.

The Saints defense has allowed just two TDs in the last five games. For context, in the span of those five games, they've played Tom Brady once and Matt Ryan twice.

And in the last 57 drives, the defense has permitted two touchdowns.

In the last two years, Sean Payton has been without Drew Brees, and all the Saints have done is gone 8-0 and 8-0 ATS with Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill. The Saints did sputter offensively for a half, outdoors in the cold, with Brees in Chicago and in Denver with Hill.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s with possible rain in Philly, which could be why the total is only 44.5.

Tough to find an edge for the Eagles, unless they get a special teams or defensive TD. Saints by 13+.

Enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $100,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!