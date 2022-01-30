NFL star not buying Tom Brady retirement: 'Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back'

Tom Brady’s potential retirement was pushed to the forefront Saturday after multiple reports indicated the NFL legend was set to retire after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

As tributes and congratulations poured in, the Associated Press reported that Brady told Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he hadn’t decided on his future. The rumors persisted on social media, but at least one NFL player wasn’t convinced.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t so sure of the reports in the beginning.

"I truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football," Brown tweeted. "The urge to want to more it’s going to drive him insane. So what’s next for ‘me’ is all you know. I think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again.

"When you accomplish so much over and over again and always seeking for the next accomplishment, I truly believe you can’t just walk away free from it with your own strength. I believe the game has to remove you from it. Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back … ‘my opinion.’"

It’s unclear what will happen next. Buccaneers players Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both tweeted their goodbyes but later deleted them. Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, tweeted its own tribute but later deleted that.

If he does retire, Brady would leave the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he is a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He's added 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three first-team All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.