NFL star not buying Tom Brady retirement: 'Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back'

Questions remain about Brady's future

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady’s potential retirement was pushed to the forefront Saturday after multiple reports indicated the NFL legend was set to retire after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles.

As tributes and congratulations poured in, the Associated Press reported that Brady told Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht he hadn’t decided on his future. The rumors persisted on social media, but at least one NFL player wasn’t convinced.

A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans watches a replay on a scoreboard during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs at Nissan Stadium Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville. 

A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans watches a replay on a scoreboard during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional playoffs at Nissan Stadium Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville.  (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown wasn’t so sure of the reports in the beginning.

"I truly believe Tom Brady isn’t done playing football,"  Brown tweeted. "The urge to want to more it’s going to drive him insane. So what’s next for ‘me’ is all you know. I think he will relax for a few days or weeks but his mind of an ultimate competitor will soon speak to him again.

"When you accomplish so much over and over again and always seeking for the next accomplishment, I truly believe you can’t just walk away free from it with your own strength. I believe the game has to remove you from it. Unless he finds a new hobby, he will be back … ‘my opinion.’"

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots runs onto the field before an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots runs onto the field before an AFC wild-card playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what will happen next. Buccaneers players Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both tweeted their goodbyes but later deleted them. Brady’s company, TB12 Sports, tweeted its own tribute but later deleted that.

If he does retire, Brady would leave the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317). He finished second in fourth quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his fiercest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Brady’s accolades are astounding.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium Aug. 21, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Not only does Brady personally own more Super Bowl rings than every NFL franchise, he is a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He's added 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three first-team All-Pro selections and three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.