NFL fans unleash fury at refs over Bills' questionable ball spot in AFC title game loss

NFL officiating was a talking point in the midst of the biggest game of the year between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in the AFC Championship.

The Bills were stuck with a 4th-and-1 with about 13 minutes to play in the game. Josh Allen ran a quarterback sneak to try to achieve first-down yardage. At first glance, the push from his teammates appeared to be unsuccessful in getting a new set of downs.

The game was stopped as officials reviewed the play. The CBS broadcast appeared to show the two sideline judges initially disagreeing with the spot of the ball. One official spotted the ball closer to the marker than the other.

The replay appeared to show Allen may have gotten the ball across the line as he inched backward into Chiefs defensive linemen. However, officials ruled that Allen did not get the ball to the marker, and Buffalo turned the ball over.

NFL fans watching the game were highly critical of the ball spot and expressed it as much during the game.

The Chiefs scored on the following drive. Buffalo did tie the game on the next possession. However, it was Harrison Butker’s field goal and a Chiefs defensive stop that put an end to the game.

Kansas City won, 32-29.

The Allen stop was not the only questionable call in the game. A huge Xavier Worthy play in the second quarter was ruled a catch despite the ball seemingly touching the ground.

The Chiefs scored on the drive as well.