Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Buffalo Bills

NFL fans unleash fury at refs over Bills' questionable ball spot in AFC title game loss

Josh Allen and the Bills did tie the game up on their next possession

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

NFL officiating was a talking point in the midst of the biggest game of the year between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in the AFC Championship.

The Bills were stuck with a 4th-and-1 with about 13 minutes to play in the game. Josh Allen ran a quarterback sneak to try to achieve first-down yardage. At first glance, the push from his teammates appeared to be unsuccessful in getting a new set of downs.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Josh Allen stopped

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton, #32, hits Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, #17, during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The game was stopped as officials reviewed the play. The CBS broadcast appeared to show the two sideline judges initially disagreeing with the spot of the ball. One official spotted the ball closer to the marker than the other.

The replay appeared to show Allen may have gotten the ball across the line as he inched backward into Chiefs defensive linemen. However, officials ruled that Allen did not get the ball to the marker, and Buffalo turned the ball over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Allen warms up

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, #17, warms up before the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

NFL fans watching the game were highly critical of the ball spot and expressed it as much during the game.

The Chiefs scored on the following drive. Buffalo did tie the game on the next possession. However, it was Harrison Butker’s field goal and a Chiefs defensive stop that put an end to the game.

Kansas City won, 32-29.

The Allen stop was not the only questionable call in the game. A huge Xavier Worthy play in the second quarter was ruled a catch despite the ball seemingly touching the ground.

Tubi promo

Stream Super Bowl LIX for free on Tubi. (Tubi)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Chiefs scored on the drive as well.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.