Chiefs owner dismantles conspiracy theory about refs' favoritism: 'You almost have to laugh'

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt shut down the conspiracy theory that the referees are helping the team win.

Hunt, 59, said he thinks people are using the referee favoritism theory as an excuse as to why the Chiefs have been so successful.

"You almost have to laugh at it, because you know how everybody in the NFL wants to compete to win, and that’s true of our guys as well. The referees are doing the best job that they can. If you look at the stats or a lot of stats, that shows that we’ve been on the wrong side of calls as often as we’ve been on the right side." Hunt said in an interview with NFL Network.

"There’s definitely no conspiracy, right? It’s the nature of the game. And when you start having a lot of success, people like to start making excuses for why you’re having the success."

In the Chiefs' win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship, there were two calls in particular that drove the conversation regarding the referees.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s failed fourth-down conversion on a QB sneak became a hotly debated topic because some observers questioned whether the Chiefs actually stopped him short of a first down.

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s reception while battling with Bills safety Cole Bishop for the ball in the first half also had fans skeptical that the referees made the right call because it looked like Bishop had a good hold on the ball.

Regardless of the penalties that draw the ire of fans, one of the main reasons for the Chiefs’ sustained excellence is quarterback Patrick Mahomes' play in the playoffs.

"I think it’s true of all the great ones, and it really doesn’t matter what sport we’re talking about. Basketball, football, hockey, soccer, baseball, the great ones in the most important moments are at their very best and Patrick has shown that every year. Regardless of his stats during the regular season, he always elevates his game when we get to the playoffs, and he’s definitely done that recently. Hopefully, that will continue through this weekend," Hunt said.

If Mahomes continues his level of excellent play in the postseason, the Chiefs will have a good chance to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

Hunt said anytime you have a chance to play in the Super Bowl it is special, but this Super Bowl means a little more because of a chance at making history.

"Any opportunity you have to play in the Super Bowl is always special. Obviously, this year has a little bit more too it because we have a chance to make history. It’s something that we’ve been aware of the whole year. Coach Reid has done a great job of keeping the guys focused because you don’t get here unless you pay attention each week, take that week's opponent as seriously as you can and play your best football. And here we are, we’ve got the opportunity and I know our guys are excited about it."

Super Bowl LIX is now under a week away, and conversations about the officiating won’t go away anytime soon, with special attention being paid to each call, or non-call.

The Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time ever.

