Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen dead at 71 after incident on way home from Titans-Chiefs game

Madsen died while 'en route home' from the Titans game in Nashville, according to the NFL Network

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Longtime NFL official Carl Madsen died on Sunday while returning home from the Kansas City Chiefs-Tennessee Titans game, the league announced Monday. He was 71. 

Walt Anderson, who is NFL senior vice president of officiating training and development confirmed the news of Madsen’s passing in a statement. The cause of death was not immediately known. 

TITANS HAVE LOOK OF AFC CHAMPIONSHIP CONTENDER NOW

​​"Carl Madsen was an NFL officiating fixture for more than two decades, first as a highly respected on-field official before transitioning to a replay role beginning in 2009," Anderson’s statement read. 

NFL Umpire Carl Madsen stands in position during game action between the St. Louis Rams and the Baltimore Ravens at the Edward Jones Dome on Aug. 23, 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

NFL Umpire Carl Madsen stands in position during game action between the St. Louis Rams and the Baltimore Ravens at the Edward Jones Dome on Aug. 23, 2008 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"A terrific friend and colleague, Carl's love of football and dedication to officiating was ever-present, as he generously shared his time to mentor young officials at clinics across the country. A veteran of the Air Force, Carl had a tremendous spirit and will be greatly missed."

National Football League umpire Carl Madsen talks to defensive lineman Shane Burton #98 of the Carolina Panthers during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 15, 2002 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  

National Football League umpire Carl Madsen talks to defensive lineman Shane Burton #98 of the Carolina Panthers during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Dec. 15, 2002 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.   (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

According to the NFL Network, Madsen died while "en route home" from the Titans game in Nashville. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

National Football League umpire Carl Madsen pursues the play during a game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at Veterans Stadium on Oct. 8, 2000 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

National Football League umpire Carl Madsen pursues the play during a game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at Veterans Stadium on Oct. 8, 2000 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Madsen served 12 seasons as an on-field official from 1997-2008, according to NFL.com. The following year he became a replay official. He worked three playoff games as an umpire and four more as a replay official. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com