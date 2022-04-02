Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Top NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux calls out critics questioning draft stock: 'That's outrageous'

Thibodeaux was named 2019 Defensive Freshman of the Year

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Oregon star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has no time for the critics questioning his ability ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Thibodeaux told reporters during Oregon’s pro day Friday that he finds it "ridiculous" that some people have questioned his draft stock. 

"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," he said, via USA Today. "I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous."

Kayvon Thibodeaux of the Oregon Ducks rushes against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium Nov. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.  (Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

"With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do," he continued. 

Thibodeaux has earned a number of Pac-12 Conference and national accolades, including 2019 Defensive Freshman of the Year, and was awarded the Morris Trophy in 2020. He is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas, but some analysts have predicted he'll slip out of the top 10.

Austin Jones of the Stanford Cardinal is tackled by Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) of the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium Oct. 2, 2021, in Stanford, Calif.  (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"It is easy to see a snippet of something because that's what media does," Thibodeaux said. "They cut stuff up and frame it how they want to.

"Just watch the whole tape, you will be able to see." 

Thibodeaux told FOX Business in an interview last week that he feels his time at Oregon has given him the "tools" necessary to be successful but noted that the NFL "is a league of its own." 

Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux during a game between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins Oct. 23, 2021, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"You know, the big college games are great games, and there is a lot of talent on the field, but I feel like there is just a different mindset, and there’s a different type of attention that goes into NFL games."

