Top NFL prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux calls out critics questioning draft stock: 'That's outrageous'

Former Oregon star edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has no time for the critics questioning his ability ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft .

Thibodeaux told reporters during Oregon’s pro day Friday that he finds it "ridiculous" that some people have questioned his draft stock.

"The most ridiculous thing I've heard is that I'm not the best player in this draft," he said, via USA Today . "I really don't listen to anything else, but that to me, that's outrageous."

"With the film, with the numbers and what I can do as far as my ability, I have confidence in what I can do," he continued.

Thibodeaux has earned a number of Pac-12 Conference and national accolades, including 2019 Defensive Freshman of the Year, and was awarded the Morris Trophy in 2020. He is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, which takes place from April 28-30 in Las Vegas, but some analysts have predicted he'll slip out of the top 10.

"It is easy to see a snippet of something because that's what media does," Thibodeaux said. "They cut stuff up and frame it how they want to.

"Just watch the whole tape, you will be able to see."

Thibodeaux told FOX Business in an interview last week that he feels his time at Oregon has given him the "tools" necessary to be successful but noted that the NFL "is a league of its own."

"You know, the big college games are great games, and there is a lot of talent on the field, but I feel like there is just a different mindset, and there’s a different type of attention that goes into NFL games."