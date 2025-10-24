Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New York Giants

NFL hits Giants with hefty fines for concussion protocol violation during Eagles game

Head coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo were also fined

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Broncos beat Giants 33-32, Are Jaxson Dart and Bo Nix franchise QBs? | The Herd Video

Broncos beat Giants 33-32, Are Jaxson Dart and Bo Nix franchise QBs? | The Herd

The Denver Broncos scored 33 points in the 4th quarter to beat the New York Giants 33-32. Colin Cowherd discusses Bo Nix’s performance and what his comeback win means for the Broncos and if Jaxson Dart is a franchise QB.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL assessed some hefty fines against the New York Giants after head coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo violated the league’s concussion protocol.

During the Giants’ Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jaxson Dart was taken into the blue medical tent for a concussion evaluation. While Dart was being examined, Daboll and Skattebo both peeked into the tent to check on the rookie quarterback.

The interruptions during the examination proved costly, as the NFL fined the Giants $200,000, Daboll $100,000, and Skattebo $15,000 for violating the league’s concussion protocol, the NFL and NFLPA announced in a joint statement Friday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brian Daboll reacts

The New York Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo violated the concussion protocol during Jaxson Dart’s evaluation and were fined heavily. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

"Their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements and therefore constituted a violation," the statement read. 

In the NFL-NFLPA’s joint statement, they noted that Daboll and Skattebo did not have any impact on the exam or care of Dart. The investigation also said that the Giants "undertook immediate remedial steps" to prevent a similar incident from occurring again. 

STEELERS' AARON RODGERS SAYS HIS NFL JOURNEY WILL CONCLUDE WITH PACKERS WHEN HE RETIRES

Jaxson Dart points during a touchdown

New York Giants' Jaxson Dart reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Adam Hunger/AP Photo)

The statement said the Giants fully cooperated with the NFL and NFLPA’s joint investigation. 

The fines come after the team’s inexplicable fourth-quarter collapse to the Denver Broncos, during which they allowed 33 points in the final frame and missed two extra points in the loss. The heartbreaking loss dropped the Giants to 2-5 on the season, and to 2-2 in games where Dart started. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cam Skattebo scores a touchdown

New York Giants' Cam Skattebo reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Yuki Iwamure/AP Photo)

The team will look to rally, and avoid any additional fines for violating the concussion protocol when they play the Eagles (5-2) again on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue