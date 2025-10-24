NFL hits Giants with hefty fines for concussion protocol violation during Eagles game

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL assessed some hefty fines against the New York Giants after head coach Brian Daboll and running back Cam Skattebo violated the league’s concussion protocol.

During the Giants’ Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, quarterback Jaxson Dart was taken into the blue medical tent for a concussion evaluation. While Dart was being examined, Daboll and Skattebo both peeked into the tent to check on the rookie quarterback.

The interruptions during the examination proved costly, as the NFL fined the Giants $200,000, Daboll $100,000, and Skattebo $15,000 for violating the league’s concussion protocol, the NFL and NFLPA announced in a joint statement Friday.

"Their conduct was inconsistent with and demonstrated a disregard for the concussion protocol’s requirements and therefore constituted a violation," the statement read.

In the NFL-NFLPA’s joint statement, they noted that Daboll and Skattebo did not have any impact on the exam or care of Dart. The investigation also said that the Giants "undertook immediate remedial steps" to prevent a similar incident from occurring again.

The statement said the Giants fully cooperated with the NFL and NFLPA’s joint investigation.

The fines come after the team’s inexplicable fourth-quarter collapse to the Denver Broncos, during which they allowed 33 points in the final frame and missed two extra points in the loss. The heartbreaking loss dropped the Giants to 2-5 on the season, and to 2-2 in games where Dart started.

The team will look to rally, and avoid any additional fines for violating the concussion protocol when they play the Eagles (5-2) again on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

