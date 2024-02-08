NFL great Warren Moon lowers temperature on Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady comparisons: 'It's a bit too early'

The possibility of Patrick Mahomes winning his third Super Bowl ring with the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend has resulted in comparisons to arguably the greatest NFL player of all time, Tom Brady.

The similarities are there. If Mahomes wins, it will be three rings in seven NFL seasons. Brady had the same number of rings through seven seasons, too. If the Chiefs win, Mahomes will pick up that third title as the Chiefs go back-to-back. It’s the same way Brady won as well during the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Mahomes wouldn’t exactly go as far as to put him in that category, saying he still has a ways to go before he reaches the level Brady got to during his NFL career.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon agreed with Mahomes’ notions in an interview with Fox News Digital at radio row at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

"Just like he said. He wouldn’t even be halfway with three," Moon said. "I think we’re just creatures of the moment. We’re always looking for the next big star. And it makes sense to start making comparisons, but it’s a bit too early to make those comparisons."

"I think Patrick is smart enough to know that. But if he plays as long as Tom Brady did, he’ll probably win that many. I don’t know if he’ll play that long. Tom played 23 years; that’s a long time. Not many players play that long."

