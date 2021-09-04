Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Ex-NFL wide receiver Freddie Mitchell needed to be rescued from home after Ida stormed through

Freddie Mitchell played four seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles and appeared in one Super Bowl

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Philadelphia Eagles star Freddie Mitchell had to be rescued from his house as the remnants from Hurricane Ida blew through the Northeast earlier in the week.

Mitchell’s house flooded Wednesday and he then filmed himself in a local Walmart in his underwear buying clothes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He recalled the moment rescue boats came to his Montgomery County, Pa., house at 4 a.m.

"The local fire department over there actually came, banged on my window and literally it was three stories up banging on my window with a rescue boat saying you need to get out," Mitchell said Friday in an interview with FOX29 Philadelphia. "You need to evacuate ASAP. It was the most (sic) craziest I ever experience … My house being flooded. It was crazy."

Mitchell said rescuers dropped him out at the Schuylkill River. He thought that Walmart would be the only place open at that time and he ventured into the store.

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver Freddie Mitchell throws a 26 yard halfback option for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter in Miami, Florida, December 15, 2003.

Philadelphia Eagles' wide receiver Freddie Mitchell throws a 26 yard halfback option for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter in Miami, Florida, December 15, 2003. (REUTERS/Marc Serota MS/HB)

EAGLES 2021 SEASON SIMULATION PREDICTS WHICH QB WILL FARE BETTER – JALEN HURTS OR GARDNER MINSHEW?

"I was literally that character in Walmart," Mitchell said.

Mitchell played for the Eagles for four seasons from 2001 to 2004 and appeared in one Super Bowl. He had 90 catches for 1,263 yards and five touchdowns.

Montgomery County was one of the hardest-hit areas as Ida blew through the region.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At least 27 people died in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York from the storms linked to the Ida remnants.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com