Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs
Published

Brittany Mahomes admits she was 'not prepared' to be 'thrown into the fire' of NFL fame

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are featured on the new Netflix series 'Quarterback'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Brittany Mahomes’ fairytale love story with her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband was detailed as part of the Netflix series "Quarterback," which was released last week.

The two talked on the show about how they met and how Patrick Mahomes attempted to court her and get out of the "friend zone." Now, the couple has two children as they move through life one day at a time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes at the ESPYS

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrives with his wife Brittany Mahomes on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The Mahomes couple talked to "CBS Mornings" about the series. Brittany Mahomes admitted to broadcaster Nate Burleson the sudden rise to fame, and the scrutiny that comes along with it, caught her by surprise.

"I was not prepared for this," Brittany Mahomes said. "At such a young age we were in love and I loved him with all of my heart, but I didn’t expect it to skyrocket this soon and us kinda being thrown into the fire like this."

COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT MAKES BOLD INTERCEPTION PREDICTION FOR 2023 SEASON: 'I KNOW WHO I AM'

Brittany and Patrick at the Super Bowl ceremony

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany, during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Red Carpet Ceremony at Union Station. (Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

Burleson asked Brittany Mahomes whether she had her own "Welcome to the NFL" moment. She shook her head and agreed.

"When I started posting on Instagram me screaming and getting rowdy in the suite – I think the first time I did that it got blown up, and it’s like ‘she’s crazy, this is too much.’ But I ultimately learned you don’t have to share everything that you do in your life."

The Chiefs star gave the ultimate compliment to his wife.

Brittany Mahomes at Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, kisses Brittany Matthews before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I truly mean this when I say it, I think if I didn’t have Brittany, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in now," Patrick Mahomes said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.