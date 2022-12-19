Expand / Collapse search
NFL fans shriek as Packers' Rasul Douglas laterals ball to teammate after interception

It was Douglas' third interception of the season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas had the NFL world up in arms during his game Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams.

In the fourth quarter with 12:09 left in the game, Douglas intercepted Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield and began to run the ball up the field. He was stopped by a Rams player and instead of just going down, Douglas decided to lateral the ball backward. Luckily, it was recovered by Adrian Amos.

Rasul Douglas #29 of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Rasul Douglas #29 of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL fans watching the game, including Peyton and Eli Manning who were on the "ManningCast" simulcast of the "Monday Night Football" game, shook their heads and wondered whether Douglas had watched Sunday night’s ending of the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots game.

An errant last-second lateral from Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to quarterback Mac Jones was intercepted by Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones. The defender brought the ball to the end zone for the touchdown and it gave Las Vegas a huge victory.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) tries to tackle Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) after an interception in the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) tries to tackle Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) after an interception in the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.  (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

But Douglas left fans wondering what he was doing.

The Packers were leading 24-12 in the fourth quarter and a potential fumble return for a touchdown wouldn’t have necessarily sealed the deal for the Packers against a Rams team who had struggled the entire night.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) tries to tackle Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) after an interception in the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Ben Skowronek (18) tries to tackle Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas (29) after an interception in the second half of an NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Coming into Monday night’s game, Douglas has played in eight games and had two interceptions. He had a career-high 65 tackles.

