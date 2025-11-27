Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns' Shedeur Sanders defends Kevin Stefanski against 'sabotage' claims from supporters

Browns rookie quarterback made franchise history with first career win, receiving praise from Trump

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made franchise history with his Week 12 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and head coach Kevin Stefanski is keeping him in place as the team’s starter heading into this week.

There is, however, a group of Sanders fans who have been saying all season that Stefanski was "sabotaging" the Colorado product. Sanders says otherwise.

The fifth-round pick by the Browns was speaking to reporters when one reporter said, "All your supporters out there say that Kevin Stefanski was sabotaging you."

Kevin Stefanski talks ot Shedeur Sanders.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks with Shedeur Sanders #12 before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

"So, you just want to start trouble, huh?" Sanders responded during his press conference.

Though Dillon Gabriel, the rookie quarterback taken two rounds before Sanders back in April, was cleared to play this week after being in concussion protocol, Stefanski named Sanders the Browns’ starter.

So, after a follow-up question about what Sanders’ relationship is like with his head coach, he emphasized how little the outside perspective on his situation in Cleveland matters.

SHEDEUR SANDERS ‘THANKFUL’ FOR TRUMP'S SUPPORT AMID WILD START TO NFL CAREER

"What people do outside the building isn’t really in my control," he responded. "It’s not in my power. So I don’t — you act like I go out there and tell them to do whatever. You know, that’s not nothing I control or nothing I can do.

"Overall, I’m just happy to be here. Coach Stefanski has been coaching since I got here, and he’s been doing a great job with everything that’s going on."

Sanders added that his relationship with Stefanski is "definitely like a coach," which involves telling him "what I need to do, on and off the field."

Shedeur Sanders talks to Kevin Stefanski.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns instructs Shedeur Sanders #12 during rookie mini-camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images)

"We’ve definitely grown — our relationship and everything has grown. So I’m just thankful to be here."

Sanders became the first Browns rookie quarterback since 1999 to win his first career start after the 24-10 victory over the Raiders. He secured his first career touchdown pass thanks to the speed of rookie running back Dylan Sampson sprinting through Las Vegas’ defense for a 66-yard catch-and-run score.

Sanders also showcased strong accuracy, finding rookie receiver Isaiah Bond for a 52-yard strike that would’ve been his first touchdown if it wasn’t for a shoestring tackle.

Sanders’ performance was a breath of fresh air for Cleveland fans, who saw the team’s third win this season. Even President Donald Trump showed praise for the young signal-caller.

"Shedeur Sanders was GREAT. Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!"

Sanders acknowledged Trump’s support.

"I’m just thankful for him, even taking time out of his day to be able to speak out and support," he said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Sanders will be facing a tough San Francisco 49ers defense in his first career start at home in Cleveland.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

