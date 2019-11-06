NFL, Los Angeles Chargers shoot down report of team's alleged interest in moving to London

Officials with the NFL and the Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday slammed a report claiming the team was interested in relocating to London — just a few years after picking up in San Diego and arriving in LA.

The NFL and the Chargers were responding to a report from The Athletic that officials could look to move the team because of their struggles with fans in the Los Angeles market.

CAROLINA PANTHERS PLACE CAM NEWTON ON INJURED RESERVE, LIKELY ENDING QUARTERBACK'S YEAR

“No consideration has been given to the Chargers playing anywhere other than Los Angeles at the new stadium in Hollywood Park next season and beyond,” the NFL said in a statement. “There have been no discussions of any kind between the NFL and the Chargers regarding moving to London. Both our office and the Chargers are entirely focused on the success of the team in Los Angeles.”

Chargers owner Dean Spanos was far less formal in his response to the report, telling the Los Angeles Times that the report was “a lot of crap.”

“We’re not going to London. We’re not going anywhere. We’re playing in LA. This is our home, and this where we’re planning to be for a long f------ time,” Spanos said. “Period. OK? If you want me to say it again, I’ll say it again. F------ bulls--- that story. OK? Thank you.”

NEW YORK GIANTS' JANORIS JENKINS SKEWERED FOR MISSED TACKLE ON DALLAS COWBOYS TIGHT END

The Chargers also released a response on the team’s official Twitter account. It was a clip of a scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street” in which Leonard DiCaprio’s beleaguered character, Jordan Belfort, tells his employees he's not “f------ leaving.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Chargers have been playing in Carson, Calif., as they await the opening of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The team shares a stadium with the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.