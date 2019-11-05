Carolina Panthers place Cam Newton on injured reserve, likely ending quarterback's year

The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, likely ending his 2019 season.

Newton hasn't played since Week 2 of the season because of foot issues. He had missed only three starts in seven years prior to the 2018 season. He missed the last two games of last season because of a shoulder injury.

“For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and rehab and still is experiencing pain in his foot,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said, according to the Panthers team website. “He saw two foot specialists last week who agreed that he should continue that path prescribed by the team’s medical staff, and that it likely will take significant time for the injury to fully heal.”

Hurney added: “We have said all along that it is impossible to put a timetable on this injury. Nobody is more frustrated with that fact than Cam. He’s one of the fiercest competitors I’ve been around during my 20-plus years in the league. At this time, we have decided that the best decision to reach the goal of bringing the foot back to 100 percent is to place Cam on injured reserve.”

Newton was expected to miss several more weeks after suffering a Lisfranc injury. He was reportedly told he did not need surgery on his foot but it was unclear how long the injury would take to heal.

Newton threw for 572 yards and no touchdown passes in his two starts.

Kyle Allen has led the Panthers in Newton’s absence. Carolina is 5-3 this season and are in second place in the NFC South division.