Tom Brady, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Adrian Peterson headline NFL 2010s All-Decade Team

As if Tom Brady couldn’t cement his legacy any more, he managed to do so on Monday.

Brady became the first quarterback in NFL history to make two All-Decade teams and was one of eight unanimous selections to make the 2010s All-Decade Team, announced by the NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The seven other unanimous choices were defensive end J.J. Watt, linebacker Von Miller, running back Adrian Peterson, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, offensive linemen Joe Thomas and Marshal Yanda, and placekicker Justin Tucker. All but Thomas and Yanda are still actively playing in the league.

The 55-member team is made up of players who made an All-Pro team, a Pro Bowl or a Pro Football Writers of America all-conference squad from 2010-19. Brady, Miller, Yanda and Tucker were the only unanimous players who won Super Bowls during the decade.

Brady, who won three of his six Super Bowls during the decade with the New England Patriots, was joined by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers won two NFL MVPs, a Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP, and went 112-63-2 during the decade.

Peterson is the only non-quarterback to win MVP honors in the 10-season span, when he rushed for 2,097 yards in 2012 with the Minnesota Vikings, and fell just eight yards short of Eric Dickerson’s NFL record. He is joined by Marshawn Lynch, Frank Gore and LeSean McCoy in the backfield. The flex player for the offense is gadget player Darren Sproles. He is also one of the punt returners.

The Seattle Seahawks have the most honorees with five: linebacker Bobby Wagner, safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Richard Sherman, running back Marshawn Lynch and head coach Pete Carroll.

Here is the complete list of the 2010s All-Decade Team:

OFFENSE

QB: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

RB: Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

WR: Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones

TE: Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce

T: Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Staley, Joe Thomas

G: Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda

C: Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey

FLEX: Darren Sproles

DEFENSE

DE: Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt

DT: Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh

LB: Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis

CB: Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman

S: Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle

DB: Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler

K: Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker

PR: Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles

KR: Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll