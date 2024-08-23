NFC North Breakdown: How will the division shake out in the 2024 NFL season?

With the 2024 NFL regular season around the corner, every team in the league is set to make some tough decisions, cutting down the roster to get 53 men who will start the year with Super Bowl aspirations.

However, with only so many playoff spots to secure, every team will be fighting to come out of their division as winners, or at least earn a wild card spot.

Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd gave his predictions for how each division would shake out before training camp began. Using those rankings, here is a breakdown of each team in each division, continuing with the NFC North.

1. Detroit Lions

Colin Says: "Detroit, number one offensive line in football. If you have the best offensive line in football, it’s like having the best starting pitching staff in baseball. It gives you so many advantages over everybody else. I love their front office, you know I love [Jared] Goff. Not great defensively, they’ve tried to shore it up."

Some viewed the Lions' success last season, which almost led to a Super Bowl appearance, as a surprise. But if you've been keeping tabs on the Lions since Dan Campbell became head coach, it's been a consistent build up to this moment.

The city of Detroit saw a revitalized football team that they rallied around as they won the NFC North for the first time since 1993, when it was still called the NFC Central.

They're primed to do so again this year, as they signed their key players and continued to build on their defense.

KEY ADDITION: QB JARED GOFF & WR AMON-RA ST. BROWN'S CONTRACTS

Since the Lions didn't make any big splashes in free agency or the NFL Draft – the first-round pick of Terrion Arnold was a good selection considering they needed another starting cornerback – the greatest addition of the offseason was the new contracts of their signal caller and his top option.

First, St. Brown reached his goal, which was revealed on Netflix’s "RECEIVER," of 1,500 yards after collecting 1,515 on 119 receptions with 10 touchdowns. This was his production coming off a 1,161-yard campaign in 2022, and the Lions didn’t even bother to let the fourth-round pick wait until his fourth year was in sight before signing him to a four-year, $120 million extension.

Goff, though, was next on the list. The former first overall pick proved that he is the Lions’ franchise guy after the quarterback swap from Matthew Stafford with the Los Angeles Rams. He got a four-year, $212 million deal, and Detroit applauded both moves by GM Brad Holmes.

BIGGEST QUESTION: IS THE SECONDARY GOOD ENOUGH?

There’s quite literally nothing to nitpick about on the Lions’ offense, even with wide receiver Josh Reynolds leaving. So, the only question that could come would be defensively, and all eyes look at the secondary.

As mentioned, Arnold was a great pickup by the Lions, because a cornerback was their biggest need this offseason. The rookie is expected to start opposite Carlton Davis with standout Brian Branch at safety with Kerby Joseph.

This was a team that let up the sixth-most passing yards per game, so that is one area Campbell and his coaching staff will hope can improve as the Lions gun for redemption after blowing an NFC Championship Game lead against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.

WEEK 1: VS. LOS ANGELES RAMS (SEPT. 8 at 8:20 P.M.)

Colin Says: "I have Green Bay second. Best, young offensive talent in the sport. …By the way, they closed out the season winning six of eight games and hammered the Cowboys in the playoffs."

Now, the Packers could be more of a surprise team compared to the Lions because, heading into the 2023 campaign, no one really knew what they were going to get in Jordan Love's first year as a starter.

All questions were answered as he threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns with 11 interceptions to help lead Green Bay on a second-half run that saw them reach the playoffs. Additionally, when they got to AT&T Stadium in Dallas, they beat up on the Cowboys to move on to the Divisional Round.

The Packers wasted no time inking Love not just to a contract extension, but one that matches Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence at $55 million per season.

Green Bay has full faith in the 25-year-old to continue playing like he did in 2023, if not better in a tough NFC North division.

KEY ADDITION: RB JOSH JACOBS

One can make the argument that Xavier McKinney coming in as a versatile safety fills a major need for the Packers, but their biggest add has to be Jacobs, the former Las Vegas Raiders back who many believe can reach a new level of his game under head coach Matt LaFleur.

The 26-year-old led the league in rushing two seasons ago (1,635 yards), but he had a down 2024 season along with the rest of his team. The offense got too one-dimensional with quarterback problems causing issues that did not allow the run game to open up.

Jacobs should not experience any of that with the Packers with an offensive line that held up well last season. Also, look for Jacobs to be involved in the pass game more, as LaFleur likes to get creative with guys of talent like his.

BIGGEST QUESTION: CAN CHRISTIAN WATSON STAY HEALTHY?

It was a rough 2023 campaign for the second-year Watson out of North Dakota State, as the injury bug continued to nag him to the point of missing eight games. Luckily, the Packers had depth at wide receiver, but Watson is expected to be their No. 1 option when healthy.

He had 422 yards on 28 receptions with five touchdowns, and he only played 14 games the season prior, with Aaron Rodgers failing to find chemistry with any of his receivers that year.

The Packers want to know what the offense could look like with Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and all of their young receiving talent healthy. All eyes will be on Watson to see if he can be durable in Year Three.

WEEK 1: VS. EAGLES IN BRAZIL (SEPT. 6 at 8:15 P.M.)

3. Chicago Bears

Colin Says: "Chicago’s a viable third. Can’t wait to watch them play, but it’s a defensive coach on the hot seat and a rookie quarterback. O-line’s good, not great."

Has the savior arrived in the Windy City? With the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears selected Caleb Williams out of USC to be their quarterback of the future.

HBO's "Hard Knocks" has given us a behind-the-scenes look at how he is acclimating to the league, and by all accounts, it appears he's trending in a positive direction heading into his Week 1 start.

From there, Bears fans will hope he can become the first 4,000-yard passer in their history, among other accolades. Expectations have returned to the Bears, not just for Williams, but everyone in the franchise, including head coach Matt Eberflus.

KEY ADDITION: CALEB WILLIAMS' WEAPONS

It's self-explanatory to say that Williams is a key addition for Chicago this offseason, but it's what GM Ryan Poles did to surround him with even more solid talent that sets the USC product up to have a fantastic rookie season.

Poles went out and got two veteran additions on offense, wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back D'Andre Swift. Allen has been a staple for the Los Angeles Chargers for many seasons, showcasing dependable hands and crisp routes that create space anywhere on the field. Swift is someone who can be versatile out of the backfield, using his natural elusiveness and speed to break out at any moment.

Poles also extended Williams' expected top option at receiver, D.J. Moore, to make sure he's happy and in Chicago for quite some time after emerging as the No. 1 guy last season. And, of course, we can't forget about fellow first-round pick, Washington star receiver Rome Odunze, who is already building a rapport with Williams during practice and preseason games.

BIGGEST QUESTION: CAN CALEB HIT THE GROUND RUNNING?

Poles also shored up the Bears' defense, and with a defensive-minded head coach in Eberflus, they're expected to have a solid season.

However, anyone and everyone, not even Bears fans, will be looking at every snap and dropback Williams has to see just how well he acclimates to the NFL from the jump. His confidence has been on full display, and even with all the expectations, he seems cool as a cucumber.

Can Williams, with his stellar supporting cast, lead the Bears to where the franchise wants him to right away? Or will he need a bit more time before he's ready for that?

WEEK 1: VS. TENNESSEE TITANS (SEPT. 8 at 1 P.M.)

4. Minnesota Vikings

Colin Says: "I think Minnesota’s going to be the best fourth place team in the NFL. I love their offense, and I’m rooting for Sam Darnold, but their division is too good."

Colin's right. The NFC North might be the best division in the NFL when all is said and done after 18 weeks, but one team has to come in fourth place and he's choosing the Vikings.

For one, they are without their Pro Bowl quarterback, Kirk Cousins, who is now an Atlanta Falcon after his free agency decision. In turn, the front office brought in Darnold and drafted Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

However, McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus, and he's going to miss his rookie campaign, meaning Darnold will have the keys to an offense filled with young talent, including Justin Jefferson, who just became the highest-paid receiver in the league after receiving an extension.

KEY ADDITION: RB AARON JONES

With Darnold leading the offense, we have seen moments where he can throw beautiful deep balls, and that could bode well for Jefferson and Jordan Addison, who shined in his rookie season.

However, Darnold is obviously going to need time to do so, making the run game in head coach Kevin O'Connell's offense critical. Jones, a former rival with the Packers, joined the Vikings in free agency, giving them a much-needed boost at the position.

What's great about Jones other than his efficiency is when he catches the ball out of the backfield. He's a modern running back in the sense of having wide receiver skills and being trusted when the quarterback drops back to take a short pass a long way.

If Jones can provide a solid run game, while helping Darnold when need be, it will only open up everything else for the rest of the offense, which is where the real threats lie.

BIGGEST QUESTION: CAN DEFENSE HOLD UP IN TOUGH DIVISION?

Brian Flores turned the Vikings’ defense around last season, but it was still a middle-of-the-pack group.

They made some changes this offseason, bringing in middle linebacker Blake Cashman, who had a good season with the Houston Texans last year. Andrew Van Ginkel also looks for an increased role on the outside edge after playing well with the Miami Dolphins in 2023.

Stephon Gilmore was also brought in to fill a huge need at cornerback after injuries and tragedy struck the group this offseason.

The Vikings have some good names on the depth chart, but will it be enough to handle the division talent as well as the rest of their schedule. Flores will have to continue to be creative.

WEEK 1: @ NEW YORK GIANTS (SEPT. 8 at 1 P.M.)

