New England Patriots team owner Robert Kraft officially introduced Jerod Mayo as the team's new head coach on Wednesday, officially putting an end to the Bill Belichick era in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mayo is the first Black head coach in Patriots’ franchise history. Mayo said in his opening statement that reaching that historic milestone meant a lot to him, and he hoped to cultivate a diverse locker room.

Kraft said he chose Mayo to be the head coach because he is what is best for the organization going forward, and he just "happens to be a man of color." Mayo added that he does "see color."

"I do see color because I believe if you don't see color, you can't see racism," he said. "Whatever happens, Black, White, disabled person -- even someone with disabilities, for the most part people are like -- when they're young, they kind of make the spot hot. Younger people know what that means.

"But what I would say is, no, I want you to be able to go up to those people and really understand those people. It goes back to whatever it is, Black, White, Yellow, it really doesn't matter, but it does matter so we can try to fix the problem that we all know we have."

Mayo was a linebacker for the Patriots from 2008 to 2015 and won a Super Bowl with the team. He was also a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro selection.

He was the Patriots’ linebackers coach from 2019 to 2023.