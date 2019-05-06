New Orleans Saints react to Kentucky Derby controversy

The New Orleans Saints players know all about controversial rulings.

So it's no surprise that the athletes who caught Saturday's unprecedented Kentucky Derby result -- when the unofficial winner of the race was disqualified after stewards determined the horse impeded the progress of two other horse -- decided to weigh in.

The Saints' official Twitter account responded simply, with an emoji showing a seemingly confused, monocled person that suggested the ruling needed a closer look.

COUNTRY HOUSE DECLARED KENTUCKY DERBY WINNER AFTER ‘INQUIRY RULING’; MAXIMUM SECURITY DISQUALIFIED, OFFICIALS SAY

It was only a few months ago, with the Saints playing in the NFC Championship game against the Los Angeles Rams, that the team's Super Bowl hopes were partially dashed by a controversial no-call on New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis, a decision that drew a furious reaction.

The NFL later fined Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Lewis. However, the Rams still went on to the Super Bowl -- where they lost an underwhelming contest to the New England Patriots.

The controversy during the game sparked NFL owners to later vote to make pass interference and non-calls reviewable.