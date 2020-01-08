Video of new Giants coach Joe Judge telling story about Freddie Kitchens resurfaces

A video of reported New York Giants coaching hire Joe Judge talking about ex-Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens during Super Bowl media day last year resurfaced Tuesday night.

The Giants agreed to name Judge their next head coach, according to multiple reports. Judge was with the New England Patriots as their special teams coordinator during last season’s Super Bowl and was asked about the strangest task he’s performed as a coach. He told ABC6 Providence a fun anecdote about Kitchens while they were at Mississippi State.

“So, when I was [graduate assistant] and Freddie was the tight ends and running backs coach at Mississippi State … it was our bye weekend and he grabbed me and another grad assistant named Jody Wright, who’s now working for the Browns,” he said. “He said, ‘Hey, it’s the bye week.’ Yeah, Freddie it’s great. We’re thinking we’re getting a week off, this and that. He’s like ‘All right, we got to put together a swingset for my daughters. So when we’re done here, meet me at my house.’

“So we’re thinking all right, bye week. It’s Sunday. We’ll be out of here 2 in the afternoon. We’ll get a swingset put together. Shoot, we’ll be done by 5 o’clock, eating dinner still home.”

Judge said it took longer than expected.

“Nope, we don’t get out of work until about 8 o’clock that night. We’re over at Freddie’s house putting together a swing set until 11 o’clock that night. That was on Sunday. We finally finish that thing on Thursday night, working until 11 or midnight every night.

“Freddie took care of us and gave us money. We didn’t make money as GAs.”

But swingset saga wasn’t done there. Kitchens took a new job and couldn’t bring the swingset with him.

“When [Kitchens] moved to take a job with the Cowboys, another coach, Amos Jones, told me and the same GA, Jody Wright, ‘All right, look Freddie’s moving. [He] can’t take the swingset. … We need you to come over and take the move the swingset with me.’

“We had to carry it across the neighborhood in one piece to get it over there.”

Judge has taken the Giants job. It is the first head coaching gig in his career.