Howard Stern fires warning to Netflix about NFL slate after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight debacle

The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson spectacle on Friday night was overshadowed by a number of issues Netflix customers experienced during the fight.

Netflix claimed that 60 million people tuned in for the night of fights, with a peak of 65 million. Many were upset that they could not get through the event without having some kind of trouble.

Down Detector reported that at least 85,000 viewers had logged problems. Netflix had no comment on the issues, but it drew red flags about the upcoming debut of the NFL on Christmas Day. The streaming service will be the broadcast host for two games.

Howard Stern warned Netflix on his radio show that it had better get it right.

"You know, I don’t how this stuff works but you gotta make sure it works … But if you f--- up people’s football, there’s gonna be hell to pay," Stern said, via Sports Illustrated.

Stern echoed concerns of NFL fans, who expressed it as much on Saturday following the Paul-Tyson fight.

Regardless, the fight turned out to be Netflix’s biggest live sports event to date. The streaming company has hosted live events in the past but nothing that blurred the lines of sports and pop culture.

Last year, Netflix hosted the Netflix Cup – a golf tournament between Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers. A tennis match between Rafael Nada and Carlos Alcaraz was hosted on Netflix earlier this year.

The company will welcome WWE to the fold in January as "Monday Night Raw" will be on the streaming service weekly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.