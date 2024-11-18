Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Howard Stern fires warning to Netflix about NFL slate after Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight debacle

Netflix was hit with backlash over issues streaming the Paul-Tyson fight

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

The Jake Paul-Mike Tyson spectacle on Friday night was overshadowed by a number of issues Netflix customers experienced during the fight.

Netflix claimed that 60 million people tuned in for the night of fights, with a peak of 65 million. Many were upset that they could not get through the event without having some kind of trouble.

Howard Stern in 2013

Howard Stern applauds before the start of an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 30, 2013. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Down Detector reported that at least 85,000 viewers had logged problems. Netflix had no comment on the issues, but it drew red flags about the upcoming debut of the NFL on Christmas Day. The streaming service will be the broadcast host for two games.

Howard Stern warned Netflix on his radio show that it had better get it right.

"You know, I don’t how this stuff works but you gotta make sure it works … But if you f--- up people’s football, there’s gonna be hell to pay," Stern said, via Sports Illustrated.

Tyson slaps Paul

Mike Tyson, left, and Jake Paul face off during weigh-ins held at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas, ahead of their heavyweight bout on Nov. 15, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Stern echoed concerns of NFL fans, who expressed it as much on Saturday following the Paul-Tyson fight. 

Regardless, the fight turned out to be Netflix’s biggest live sports event to date. The streaming company has hosted live events in the past but nothing that blurred the lines of sports and pop culture.

Last year, Netflix hosted the Netflix Cup – a golf tournament between Formula 1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers. A tennis match between Rafael Nada and Carlos Alcaraz was hosted on Netflix earlier this year.

Jake Paul wins

Jake Paul, left, is announced as the winner against Mike Tyson, right, during "LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson" at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix)

The company will welcome WWE to the fold in January as "Monday Night Raw" will be on the streaming service weekly.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.  

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.