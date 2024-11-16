Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL fans worried about Christmas games streamed on Netflix after Paul-Tyson fight buffering debacle

The Chiefs-Steelers and Ravens-Texans games will be streamed exclusively on Netflix on Christmas

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Netflix may be hearing from the NFL after the way the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson stream went on Friday night. 

Many streamers weren’t pleased with how the event was buffering throughout the fight card, including the main event when Paul and Tyson entered the ring. It was Netflix’s first massive sporting event, but the bandwidth issues have viewers concerned about what will happen on Christmas. 

Netflix is set for its NFL debut doubleheader on Christmas, as the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers go head-to-head before the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans play as well on that Wednesday night. 

NFL logo on field

The NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Four passionate fanbases with huge AFC implications don’t want to see the same issues with their game, yet it’s hard to feel confident after what went down with this boxing match at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, on Friday night. 

"This is a disaster for Netflix," OutKick’s Clay Travis tweeted. "They have no chance of successfully airing a Chiefs-Steelers Christmas Day NFL game based on this performance. 

Randy Baumann, a Pittsburgh sports radio host, even suggested that buffering during the Steelers game would lead to some tossed Christmas dinner tables. 

"If the Steelers Chiefs Christmas Day game on #Netflix looks like this there are going to be tables overturned with half eaten Christmas hams all over western PA," he tweeted. "Scalloped potatoes will be hurled at aunts and uncles. #BedlamInBlawnox."

Patrick Mahomes vs Broncos

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes chews his mouth guard during warmups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)

Netflix, like many other top streaming services, paid a handsome sum of around $150 million, according to the New York Post, to air the Christmas Day NFL games. 

But six weeks from now, the streaming service surely hopes they can get the job done much better than the Paul-Tyson fight. 

Even Jerry Jones, owner of the Cowboys who made an appearance on Friday night to talk about his excitement for the NFL on Netflix, was buffering for some viewers while talking.

Netflix logo on a mobile phone

The logo of Netflix. (Ahmet Serdar Eser/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Other streaming services that have had success airing NFL games are Amazon Prime Video, which owns the media rights to "Thursday Night Football," and Peacock, which airs "Sunday Night Football" given its NBC ties as well as playoff games last season. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.