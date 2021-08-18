Nebraska, head coach Scott Frost under investigation for NCAA violations

The NCAA announced today they are keeping a close eye on the University of Nebraska after a report came out that the staff from the college improperly used analysts and consultants during the 2020 summer pandemic.

Activities were banned during the pandemic, but Coach Scott Frost and company apparently knew that players on the team were doing various workouts together.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement Wednesday that no further comment would be made as the investigation continues.

"The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has been working collaboratively with the NCAA to review a matter concerning our football program," Alberts said in a statement.

"We appreciate the dialogue we have had with the NCAA and cannot comment further on specifics of this matter."

A report from ESPN cites that the NCAA has already spoken to Frost as well as current and former staff members of the staff.

The violations by the Huskies took place over the last year, according to the story. Frost has retained an attorney in the ongoing case.

The NCAA investigation includes Nebraska’s impermissible use of analysts and consultants running special teams drills, according to the report. Analysts are not among the 10 full-time on-field assistants and are not allowed to speak with players.

The Action Network states that Nebraska has "significant video footage" confirming practice violations occurred in the presence of Frost and other assistants.

The Huskies will start Frost’s fourth season as head coach with a mark of 12-20. The team has fallen on hard times recently, racking up four losing seasons in a row, their longest streak of futility since the 1950s.

As for Frost, the former Nebraska quarterback who led the team to a national title in 1997, is under contract through 2026, and his current buyout is $20 million.