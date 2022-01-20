NCAA transgender participation policy 'is a colossal act of cowardice,' women's groups say

Women’s groups slammed the NCAA’s decision to update its transgender participation policy, accusing the organization of "passing the buck" when it said the policy will be determined on a sport-by-sport basis.

The NCAA policy starts with the 2022 winter championship and transgender athletes "will need to document sport-specific testosterone levels beginning four weeks before their sport's championship selections." The NCAA said if there was no international federation policy then the "previously established IOC policy criteria would be followed."

The Independent Women’s Law Center (ILWC) and Independent Women’s Forum (IWF) condemned the NCAA for adopting the approach in a statement Thursday

"The NCAA’s decision to endorse the participation of biological men in women’s sports, while making each sporting body decide the particular rules for participation, is a colossal act of cowardice. Make no mistake, by asking female athletes to step aside to make room for biological males, the NCAA discriminates against women," IWLC director Jennifer C. Braceras said in a statement.

IWF and IWLC senior policy analyst Inez Stepman: "Allowing biological males to compete in women’s events not only reduces opportunities for females, it undermines the entire rationale behind single-sex competition. It’s time for athletic governing bodies to stand up for women’s sports."

The IWLC and IWF said they conducted a report in the summer that said hormone therapy didn’t "eliminate the male athletic advantage" and alleged the policy violates Title IX protections.

PENN, IVY LEAGUE VOW SUPPORT FOR TRANSGENDER ATHLETES FOLLOWING NCAA'S POLICY UPDATE

The NCAA’s rules came into the national spotlight due to the emergence of Penn’s Lia Thomas. She started breaking Ivy League records, putting national records in the crosshairs. She was on the men’s team for her first three years but started on the Quakers’ women’s team this season after transitioning.

Her success this year ignited criticism over allowing transgender women to compete against biological females. Women’s sports advocates and parents at Penn have recently spoken out against the NCAA and its rules on transgender student-athlete participation.

The new NCAA policy means swimming athletes will be governed by USA Swimming policies, which follow the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC policy updated their transgender participation policy in November 2021 refraining from the focus on testosterone levels to determine eligibility, according to The Washington Post. The IOC urged the governing bodies of each individual sport to create the rules while offering assistance.

"Every athlete has the right to practice sport without discrimination and in a way that respects their health, safety and dignity," the updated rules stated. "At the same time the credibility of competitive sport – and particularly high-level sporting competitions – relies on a level playing field where no athlete has an unfair or disproportionate advantage over the rest."

Penn and the Ivy League vowed support of Thomas for the future.

"Penn Athletics is aware of the NCAA’s new transgender participation policy. In support of our student-athlete, Lia Thomas, we will work with the NCAA regarding her participation under the newly adopted standards for the 2022 NCAA Swimming and Diving Championship," Penn Athletics said in a statement obtained by Fox News.

The Ivy League added: "The Ivy League is aware of yesterday’s NCAA Board of Governors' decision to update its transgender policies beginning with the 2022 NCAA Winter Championships. The league will work with the University of Pennsylvania and its other member institutions to determine the mid-year eligibility impact to any of its transgender student-athletes who might be affected by this decision and will provide an update when appropriate."