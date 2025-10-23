NBA legend Chauncey Billups, Heat's Terry Rozier arrested as part of FBI sports betting probe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were arrested as part of a widespread FBI investigation on Thursday, Fox News Digital confirmed.

The FBI will hold a news conference about its probe at 10 a.m. ET.

Rozier did not play during the Miami Heat’s game on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic. Billups was on the sidelines for the Trail Blazers against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Billups, a Hall of Famer and NBA champion with the Detroit Pistons, played 17 years in the league. He was a five-time All-Star.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Heat and Trail Blazers for comment.

This is a breaking news story check back for updates.