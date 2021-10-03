Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

Former NBA player Lazar Hayward arrested for falsifying COVID documents: report

Hawaii requires a 10-day traveler quarantine

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former NBA player Lazar Hayward was reportedly arrested in Hawaii last week after allegedly falsifying COVID test results to avoid quarantine.

Hayward, 34, and another person he was traveling with were arrested at Lihue Airport in Kauai Tuesday after police were notified that the pair uploaded fake negative COVID test results into the state’s Safe Travels portal, Hawaii News Now reported. 

NUGGETS' MICHAEL PORTER JR. DOESN’T ‘FEEL COMFORTABLE' WITH COVD VACCINE, WOULDN’T SUPPORT LEAGUE MANDATE

The former Minnesota Timberwolves forward was charged with unsworn falsification, the station reported. 

Lazar Hayward of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives against the Utah Jazz at Energy Solutions Arena on Jan. 2, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Lazar Hayward of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives against the Utah Jazz at Energy Solutions Arena on Jan. 2, 2013 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Police said Hayward uploaded the bogus documents to avoid quarantine. He was later released and returned to the airport, where he took a direct flight to Los Angeles. 

Lazar Hayward of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 9, 2012 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis.

Lazar Hayward of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 9, 2012 at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wis. (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)

Hayward was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2010 but was traded to the Timberwolves shortly after. He played one season before getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. He briefly returned to Minnesota in 2013 before spending time in the G League. 

Hayward had a brief NBA career.

Hayward had a brief NBA career. (Action Images / Paul Harding)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hawaii requires a 10-day traveler quarantine. An Illinois woman was recently arrested after she uploaded a fake vaccine card that was flagged after the vaccine maker Moderna was misspelled, the New York Post reported. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com