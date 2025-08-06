NBA great Dennis Rodman, others gather to celebrate the life of Hulk Hogan after private funeral service

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friends and family gathered at Hogan's Hangout in Florida on Tuesday evening to celebrate the life and legacy of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who was laid to rest in a private funeral service earlier in the day.

A funeral service for Hogan was held at Indian Rocks Church in Largo on Tuesday, where he was baptized in 2023.

The service was intimate and attended only by close friends and family. WWE icons like Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon were among those who attended the service. Other celebrities, including Kid Rock and Bam Marger, were seen.

Fox News Digital captured the funeral procession following the service.

But the celebrations surrounding Hogan’s life continued that evening, when more people – including fans – showed up at the wrestler’s restaurant in Clearwater.

Hogan's lawyer, Henry Holmes and sports agent and County Commissioner Joe Mullins were just some of the many that were spotted at the restaurant.

Actor Chuck Zito and Hogan’s son, Nick Hogan, and Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily, were also seen in the crowd.

Five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman was also in attendance. He appeared in the ring alongside Hogan in the New World Order (nWo), a professional wrestling group led by Hogan in the mid-to-late 90s.

Rodman posted a tribute to Hogan following the news of his passing last month, and shared a photo of their wrestling days together.

"N.W.O. 4 Life Brother," Rodman wrote in an Instagram caption. "@hulkhogan Always and Forever Thank you for the Memories we Created History Great Friend indeed. Keep his family in [your] prayers."

Notably absent from Tuesday’s funeral services and celebrations was Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan. She explained on social media that while she was appreciative of "all celebrations and events organized to honor him," she chose to honor him in a way "that made me feel the closest to him."

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in is pop up lawn chair watching the waves... and the sunset." her post on Instagram read.

"We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy."

Hogan died on July 24 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes irregular and rapid heart rate. He was 71.

Fox News Digital’s Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

