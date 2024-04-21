NASCAR star Kyle Larson receives major penalties ahead of Talladega race

Kyle Larson’s tough week at Talladega Superspeedway got worse hours before the Geico 500.

Larson was already starting from the back of the pack after inspectors discovered unapproved adjustments to the roof rails. On Sunday, NASCAR said Larson will have to serve a pass-through penalty after the green flag drops on top of the other discipline.

Additionally, Larson’s car chief, Jesse Saunders, was ejected.

"No further penalties will be assessed to the No. 5 car for the unapproved adjustments," NASCAR added.

It will make things that much more difficult for the No. 5 driver to get back to the front and pull off a miracle victory. Larson won at Las Vegas and finished second at Martinsville and third at Richmond, making him one of the top drivers in points standings so far this year.

NASCAR already suspended two of Larson’s crew members after his wheel popped off during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas last week. Larson finished 21st in the race and was already heading into Talladega with a disadvantage.

Larson finished 33rd in last year’s Talladega spring race. He got caught up in an overtime crash with Ryan Preece. Ross Chastain and Noah Gragson were also involved in the crash.

The huge hit left the right side of his vehicle exposed. He wasn’t injured in the wreck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.