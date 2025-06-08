NASCAR star Alex Bowman suffers frightening crash during Michigan race: 'That hurt a lot'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASCAR Cup Series star Alex Bowman took a hard hit on Sunday during the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The driver of No. 48 was driving behind Cole Custer and Daniel Suarez on Lap 67 when Custer got loose and hit both Suarez and Bowman. Suarez and Custer spun while Chase Briscoe got loose trying to move past the carnage in front of him. Austin Cindric was at the bottom of Custer and appeared to have avoided disaster.

Bowman hit the wall head on hard and bounced back down the track.

It took a brief moment, but Bowman was able to exit the vehicle under his own power. The red flag was waved and the race was briefly put on hold as emergency crews worked to clean up the wreck and make sure each driver involved got off the track.

Bowman talked to Amazon Prime Video after he exited the infield care center.

"Yeah, that hurt a lot. Probably top of the board on hits I’ve taken," he said. "Looks like the 41 got loose, or the 2 got into him or something. At that point, I was just along for the ride, I couldn't do anything. Just, 'Oh s---, this is about to hurt really bad.’

"Hate that. Hate that for our team. It’s been a really rough two months."

The Hendrick Motorsports driver finished 36th last week in Nashville and will finish 36th at Michigan. He’s finished outside the top 20 in four of the last five races.