Motherwell goes third with win over Dunfermline

Despite playing for much of the match 1 defeat of last-place Dunfermline at Fir Park on Tuesday to take sole possession of third place in the Scottish Premier League.

Motherwell captain Stephen Craigan was sent off in just the 18th minute, leaving the home side with an uphill battle against a Dunfermline side desperate for points.

But the Steelmen responded admirably, as Henrik Ojamaa notched the opening goal in the 29th minute to give Motherwell the lead heading into the break.

Nicky Law made it a two-goal lead for Motherwell in the second half, scoring in the 52nd minute, but Dunfermline pulled one back 10 minutes later through Andy Kirk to give the Pars a fighting chance down the stretch.

Kirk's strike proved to be nothing more than a consolation strike, as Chris Humphrey wrapped up all three points for Motherwell 10 minutes from time.

Motherwell moves into third place with 38 points after sitting in a three-way tie with Hearts and St. Johnstone. The Steelmen still trail leaders Celtic by 21 points.

Dunfermline remains bottom of the table on 17 points, dropping nine of its last 11 league fixtures.