Mother of Rams' Kyren Williams fends off eager Giants fan for son's touchdown ball

Running back Kyren Williams had a career-best three touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, just a year removed from missing the cut following a Super Bowl win.

But the real star of the show was Williams’ mother in the stands at MetLife Stadium.

Early in the fourth quarter leading the New York Giants by one point, Matthew Stafford handed off the ball to Williams who ran 28 yards for his third time in the end zone.

Williams spotted his mom, Taryn Williams, in the stands and leaped up to hand her the ball. But an overzealous Giants’ fan took the opportunity to try and seize the game ball for himself.

After some jostling between the two, it was Taryn who ended up with the prize.

Like Williams’ mother, the Rams seized control of the game and their future with the 26-25 win.

In addition to winning their third straight and sixth in seven games, the Rams clinched a playoff berth with the Seattle Seahawks ' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers just hours later.

"There are a lot of things that can take place, but I love what this team has done," head coach Sean McVay said after the game.

"There's a mental and physical toughness this team possesses, and sometimes you’ve got to be able to get wins like that. There are no style points… so we'll take it, and like I said, I'm looking forward to being able to clean this stuff up, move forward and have our eyes up and have a great week of preparation for the Niners."

Williams, the NFL's second leading rusher entering the contest, ran for 87 yards and received praise from Stafford.

"Kyren was patient. It wasn’t like every single run was ripping for eight, nine, 10 yards. Obviously, [he] had the big one. I thought he did a great job of just picking and choosing his spots, and when we got down there in the redzone, man, just putting it in for us."

The Rams improved to 9-7 following a disappointing 5-12 finish the year before.

"We're never going to take for granted being able to get wins," McVay said. "There were a lot of things that we tried to do to not win this game today, but our guys found a way. Sometimes you need to be able to have these types of games to increase your sense of urgency. We were a little off. We had our opportunities, but they just kept staying together."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.