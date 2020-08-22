MLB’s Washington Nationals fire employee after video shows coffee tossed in store cashier’s face

Looks like one employee's "cup of coffee" with baseball's Washington Nationals is over.

The MLB club says it has fired a team employee who was allegedly seen on video tossing two cups of hot coffee into the face of a convenience-store employee.

The incident occurred in the Dominican Republic where the employee, identified by ESPN as Jazhiel Morel, was working as an administrator at the Nationals’ baseball academy in the Caribbean nation, The Associated Press reported.

The video, shot from behind the store’s counter, shows a customer appearing to get into a dispute with the store cashier. Suddenly, the customer picks up two cups of coffee and splashes the contents in the cashier’s face before turning to leave the store.

The MLB club issued a statement Saturday, announcing the dismissal – but not identifying Morel.

“The Washington Nationals learned of this horrific incident earlier today and immediately terminated the employee,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in the statement. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our organization.”

Morel has agreed to surrender to police Monday, his lawyer, Rafael Ariza, told a Dominican journalist, according to ESPN. It was unclear what charges, if any, Morel would face.

It was not immediately clear if the woman required medical attention.

The Nationals’ Dominican academy has produced such players as outfielder Juan Soto and Victor Robles, relief pitcher Wander Suero and infielders Wilmer Difo and Luis Garcia, ESPN reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.