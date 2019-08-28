Several MLB players appear to donate to GoFundMe setup for pitcher after killings

Several Major League Baseball players appeared to have donated to a GoFundMe page to help the family of a minor league baseball player whose wife, child and mother-in-law were murdered.

Our Baseball Life established the page to help Blake Bivens, a pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays’ organization. Blevins’ wife Emily and their child were among the victims in a triple homicide in rural Virginia on Tuesday.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PITCHER'S WIFE, SON AND MOTHER-IN-LAW KILLED BY FAMILY MEMBER IN RURAL VIRGINIA: COPS

“Tragically this morning, Emily Bivens, her one-year-old son, Cullen, and her mother lost their lives,” the page read. “We are devastated by the loss of our friend and fellow baseball wife. Emily had an incredible heart for the Lord and shared His light to many through her writings in Baseball Chapel. She deeply loved this community of baseball women and was a comforting, kind soul to all who knew her. Our hearts are with her husband Blake and her family during this unimaginable time.”

Several players and their wives appeared to have donated some money to the fund, including New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, Baltimore Orioles’ Chris Davis, Milwaukee Brewers’ Corey Knebel and pitcher Brian Duensing, among others.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The page was looking to raise $1,000 but, as of Wednesday afternoon, had raised nearly $21,000 for Bivens’ family.