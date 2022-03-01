MLB lockout: Yankees pitcher rips owners as deadline to hammer out deal gets pushed back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Yankees pitcher Jameson Taillon ripped baseball owners as negotiations between Major League Baseball and the players union went into the wee hours of the night and the deadline to save the start of the season was extended to 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Taillon responded to a tweet from ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirming the league acknowledged it was willing to lose games as the lockout continues to play out. Passan was unsure whether it was a "threat" or something more.

"Players are used to their ‘threats’. Owners actions have made it clear all along that they have a set # of games where they still make profits/get TV money. They don’t want to play. It’s sad that these are the guys who drive the direction and ‘future’ of our amazing sport," the veteran pitcher tweeted Monday.

MLB and the players worked on a labor deal over 16 1/2 hours, but the sides were still considered to be far apart on any deal to end the lockout. The talks are planned to resume Tuesday at 11 a.m.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday was the last possible day to reach an agreement that would allow the minimum time needed for spring training in order to have Opening Day begin on March 31. The union has said it didn’t necessarily agree to the timeframe. MLB, then gave the new deadline.

"We want to exhaust every possibility to get a deal done," an MLB spokesman said.

The parties were still searching for an agreement on certain economic issues, including, raising the luxury tax threshold to $220 million this year, setting a new bonus pool for pre-arbitration eligible players at $25 million annually, and raise the minimum salary to $675,000 this year with $10,000 increases annually.

The only agreement they appeared to come to was on an expanded postseason, agreeing to expand the number of playoff teams to 12.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.