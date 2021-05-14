Ex-MLB star Johnny Damon to serve community service in DUI case, lawyer says

Former MLB star Johnny Damon reached a deal with prosecutors in Florida following his DUI arrest in February, his lawyer said Thursday

Damon’s attorney, Stuart Hyman, told TMZ Sports the former New York Yankees and Red Sox outfielder agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program, which includes making a donation to charity and community service hours, in exchange for having the case dismissed on completion.

According to the report , it was not clear how many hours he would have to serve.

Damon was arrested in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 by the Windermere Police Department on one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of resisting an officer without violence.

The arresting officer noted in the police report that the ballplayer was observed being "extremely unsteady on his feet" and was slurring his speech. The officer also detected "the odor of alcoholic impurities."

Damon told the officer he had "just a little bit" to drink, but the report indicated Damon was tested twice while in custody, once at 3:26 a.m. and again a few minutes later. He registered a blood-alcohol level of .300 and .294, respectively -- nearly four times the legal limit almost two hours after the initial traffic stop.

Damon’s wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, was also arrested and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.

She has since pleaded not guilty but her case is ongoing, according to TMZ Sports.

Damon played 18 seasons in MLB and is famous for helping end the Red Sox curse after leading them to win the World Series in 2004 -- the franchise’s first since 1918. He earned his second ring with the Yankees in 2009.