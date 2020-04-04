MLB considers quarantining players, playing in empty spring training parks to start season: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Major league Baseball is considering every option to begin the season and play as many games as possible, including isolating entire teams and playing in empty spring training ballparks in Florida and Arizona, reports say.

Opening Day was postponed with league officials anticipating a return sometime around mid-May but as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in the U.S., MLB has reportedly considered new measures to ensure the season is maintained to some level of normalcy.

MLB CANCELS LONDON SERIES IN JUNE: ‘WE ARE FACING AN UNPRECEDENTED SITUATION’

The Athletic reported on Friday that the league has discussed starting the season with games played out at spring training parks in Arizona and Florida with no fans. This would also include measures to quarantine the 30 teams in one area.

But the idea has serious logistical flaws, including the ability to quarantine an entire roster, training and coaching staff, umpires, hotel workers and anyone else involved in the process.

“Your margin of error is so small,” a baseball official told The Atlantic.

Another concern would be the healthcare resources being taken away from the general public just to test the players, an issue some NBA teams were criticized for last month.

Baseball returning by mid-May seems to be less of a reality, despite the planning, as the CDC has extended its recommendations of social distancing until April 30 at the earliest.