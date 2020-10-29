Mississippi State's Mike Leach appears to confirm Kylin Hill draft rumors: 'We wish him the best'

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, during a press conference on Wednesday, appeared to confirm reports that star running back Kylin Hill is opting out of the season to prep for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Leech said Wednesday that three players, Tyrell Shavers, Tre Lawson and Jamari Stewart, were all leaving the program, adding that while he hasn’t spoken to Hill, his understanding is that he is also leaving.

“I haven’t talked to Kylin,” Leach said, according to Yahoo Sports. “What I’ve heard is that he’s opting out and preparing for the NFL.”

“We wish him the best,” he added.

Reports this week indicated that the MSU junior would not be returning to the team after initially being suspended for an outburst following the Bulldogs 24-2 loss to Kentucky on Oct. 17, AL.com reported, citing sources. He also expected to miss Saturday’s game at Alabama.

Hill appeared to respond to those rumors himself on Twitter Tuesday, writing in a since-deleted post: “Dang I left the team? Thats news for me also.”

Hill had his best season in 2019, rushing 242 times for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns. With MSU going 1-3 to start the season, it comes as no shock that he might opt out and instead prepare for the draft.

Seven players, not including Hill, have left the program since the start of the season.