Miami's Romello Brinson makes his case for catch of the year with must-see TD

Miami wide receiver Romello Brinson may have made the catch of the year in the Hurricanes’ romping of Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

With the Hurricanes already up 49-0, quarterback Jake Garcia went going for more. Brinson appeared to be completely covered in the end zone by a Central Connecticut State defensive back when he went vertical and somehow managed to come down with the football for a touchdown.

It was Brinson’s first touchdown of his collegiate career, and has to be under consideration for best catch of the season with Oklahoma cornerback D.J. Graham’s interception last week.

The college football world was in shock over the catch.

Miami secured a 69-0 victory over the Blue Devils after getting embarrassed at home by Michigan State last week. The Hurricanes were also without starting QB D’Eriq King, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Miami coach Manny Diaz showcased some of his young talent. Garcia finished 11-for-14 with 147 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Tyler Van Dyke was 10-for-11 with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Cam’Ron Harris rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. Cody Brown also had two touchdowns to go along with 77 yards on the ground.

Miami is now 2-2 with a Thursday night matchup against Virginia.