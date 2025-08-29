Miami football player Adarius Hayes surrenders to police on charges in fatal Florida crash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Hurricanes football player Adarius Hayes faces multiple serious charges after an investigation into a vehicular crash in Florida left three people dead.

The linebacker has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and one count of reckless driving with serious bodily injury. In May, police determined Hayes was the driver in the fatal two-car crash.

In response to the charges, the Miami football team confirmed Hayes "has been indefinitely suspended from all athletic-related activities per athletic department policy." The athletic department did not offer further comment.

Hayes surrendered to police Friday morning in Largo, Florida, officials said. According to records, Hayes was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. It was not immediately clear if he retained the services of an attorney.

Investigators previously revealed that a 78-year-old woman was one of the victims, while two children, ages 10 and 4, also lost their lives in the crash. The three victims were traveling in a Kia Soul, which collided with a Dodge Durango.

The children were ejected from the vehicle, police said, and investigators later found that Hayes was "maneuvering aggressively through traffic shortly before the crash." He was driving at 78.9 mph in a 40 mph zone at the time, police said.

A fourth passenger in the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries.

"The investigation concluded that Adarius Hayes' egregious speed, aggressive and reckless lane changes, and complete disregard for surrounding traffic conditions demonstrated a willful and deliberate disregard for the safety of others, constituting reckless driving. These actions directly led to the tragic deaths of the three victims," Largo police said in a statement.

The Kia, police said, was "lawfully executing a left-hand turn" when Hayes’ vehicle "made a rapid and dangerous maneuver" and crashed into the car.

Hayes appeared in 12 games during his freshman season at Miami. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High School and picked Miami after drawing interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

