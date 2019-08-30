Wally Backman, former Mets great, arrested in New York: police

Former New York Mets great Wally Backman was arrested in New York on harassment and criminal mischief charges, Riverhead police said Friday.

Backman was arraigned at Riverhead court on Long Island, according to News 12 Long Island. The 59-year-old is currently the manager of the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PITCHER 'DESTROYED' AFTER LOSING FAMILY IN TRIPLE HOMICIDE

No further details of his arrest were released.

The Ducks released a statement on Backman’s arrest.

FORMER NO. 1 MLB DRAFT PICK OF METS ACCUSED OF LEAVING OLD DOG TO DIE IN APARTMENT

“We are aware of the incident and in the process of gathering information,” the statement read.

The Ducks still have 24 games left in the season and were the first-half champions of the Liberty Division. It’s unclear what kind of punishment, if any, Backman could receive.

The former Major League infielder played 14 years with the Mets, Minnesota Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He won a World Series ring with the Mets in 1986.