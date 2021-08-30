Mets' Steven Cohen, Sandy Alderson react to Javy Baez's fan remarks

New York Mets team owner Steven Cohen and team president Sandy Alderson reacted to Javy Baez’s comments about giving fans the thumbs down signal.

Baez, after the team’s win against the Washington Nationals on Sunday, said the fans have to treat the players better. He said he wanted the fans to know he and his teammates are going to boo back to the crowd at Citi Field to "let them know how it feels."

The slugger’s comments, especially since the Mets traded for him only last month, irked fans.

"I miss the days when the biggest controversy was the black jerseys," Cohen tweeted.

Alderson released a lengthier statement on Baez’s comments and appeared to support the fans.

"In a post-game press conference today, Javy Baez stated that his ‘thumbs down’ gesture during the game was a message to fans who recently have booed him and other players for poor performance. These comments, and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Alderson said.

"Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right.

"The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans. I will be meeting with our players and staff to convey this message directly.

"Mets fans are loyal, passionate, knowledgeable and more than willing to express themselves. We love them for every one of these qualities."

Coming into Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals, Baez was hitting .207 with a .672 OPS. He has three home runs and five RBIs since the team acquired him from the Chicago Cubs last month.

He was 1-for-4 with a home run in Sunday’s win over the Nationals. New York is 8-19 in August. It’s the toughest month they’ve had since the beginning of the season.