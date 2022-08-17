Mekhi Becton's third season with Jets ends in heartbreak after being placed on IR

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton’s 2022 season is officially over.

Amid a number of roster moves on Tuesday, the Jets officially placed Becton on injured reserve after he suffered a chip fracture in his right kneecap during a practice session last week, marking back-to-back seasons that the 2020 first-round draft pick will be sidelined because of knee injuries.

Becton is scheduled to meet with the same doctor that performed arthroscopic knee surgery on quarterback Zach Wilson Tuesday after he sustained a bruised bone and torn meniscus during Friday’s preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

JETS’ GARRETT WILSON SHARES DIFFERENCE BETWEEN JOE FLACCO AND ZACH WILSON

"Mekhi has walked in this building and he has taken every single punch you can get from every which way and he shows up and he works his tail off and he grinds every single day," head coach Robert Saleh said after last week’s injury.

"He’s fighting for his family, for himself, for his teammates, for this organization, for this fan base and he’s doing everything, and then everyone wants to drop him like a wet rag. That ain’t the case. We love Mekhi. We appreciate everything he's done. His ride is not over. His story is not over."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Becton, the No. 11 overall draft pick in 2020, was carted off the field during the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Carolina Panthers last season. He missed the rest of the season after dislocating his right kneecap and sustaining cartilage damage in the same knee.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Becton was moved over to right tackle in the offseason and will now be replaced by five-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown, who signed a two-year $22 million deal immediately following Becton’s injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.