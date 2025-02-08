Anthony Davis leaves Mavericks debut with injury after being traded for Luka Dončić

Dallas Mavericks fans were hostile Saturday during the team's first home game since Luka Dončić was traded.

The 25-year-old reigning scoring champion was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers, who gave up Anthony Davis in return.

Davis made his Dallas debut Saturday amid protests and chants calling for the firing of general manager Nico Harrison outside before the game.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

It all started as Harrison had imagined. Davis dominated the first half with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

However, less than four minutes into the third quarter, Davis appeared to injure his groin. Davis had been out with an abdominal strain earlier in the week.

Davis went down without contact as Alperen Sangun of the Houston Rockets drove past him for a layup. Davis grabbed his groin area as he walked slowly toward the offensive end and stayed in the corner near the Dallas bench while his team ran the offense.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Davis didn't try to go back the other way after the Rockets regained possession. The Mavericks committed a foul to stop the clock and get Davis out of the game. He stayed in the bench area briefly before leaving the court, and he was not spotted on the bench in the fourth quarter.

The 31-year-old big man has had injury issues in the past, but he did play in a career-high 76 games last year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Mavs got a 116-105 win, but surely their fans are holding their breath.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.