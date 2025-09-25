Matthew Stafford's wife makes vasectomy joke after Rams QB gets hit in groin vs Eagles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford took a shot to the groin during the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and it appeared his wife was grateful.

Kelly Stafford joked on her podcast, "The Morning After," and revealed what the Super Bowl champion told her after the incident that occurred in the third quarter of the 33-26 defeat.

"He goes back in – thank goodness – and after the game, I’m like, ‘Hey, what was going on? Like, are you OK?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got my nuts crushed,’" she said.

She then made light of the situation.

"As women, we don’t know what this feels like, right? I looked at him and was like, ‘Well, you know what, that’s God’s way of taking care of your vasectomy since you haven’t done it in the last two years. So thank you Jesus. God has ways of stepping in when you don’t get your s--- done."

The Staffords have been married since 2015 and have four kids together.

Matthew Stafford is in his fifth season with Los Angeles. He has 739 passing yards, five touchdown passes and two interceptions in three games. The Rams are 2-1.

Stafford spent the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions. He was traded to the Rams before the start of the 2021 season for Jared Goff and a few draft picks. Los Angeles won the Super Bowl that season.