Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford's wife makes vasectomy joke after Rams QB gets hit in groin vs Eagles

Rams lost to the Eagles, 33-26

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford took a shot to the groin during the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and it appeared his wife was grateful.

Kelly Stafford joked on her podcast, "The Morning After," and revealed what the Super Bowl champion told her after the incident that occurred in the third quarter of the 33-26 defeat.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford

Matthew Stafford, of the Los Angeles Rams, and his wife Kelly Stafford look on prior to the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"He goes back in – thank goodness – and after the game, I’m like, ‘Hey, what was going on? Like, are you OK?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I got my nuts crushed,’" she said.

She then made light of the situation.

"As women, we don’t know what this feels like, right? I looked at him and was like, ‘Well, you know what, that’s God’s way of taking care of your vasectomy since you haven’t done it in the last two years. So thank you Jesus. God has ways of stepping in when you don’t get your s--- done."

Matthew and Kelly Stafford in Detroit

Mathew and Kelly Stafford share a laugh during speeches for the ribbon cutting of the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. (Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The Staffords have been married since 2015 and have four kids together.

Matthew Stafford is in his fifth season with Los Angeles. He has 739 passing yards, five touchdown passes and two interceptions in three games. The Rams are 2-1.

Matthew Stafford vs Eagles

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford throws during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Stafford spent the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions. He was traded to the Rams before the start of the 2021 season for Jared Goff and a few draft picks. Los Angeles won the Super Bowl that season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

